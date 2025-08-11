Bitcoin All time high: Bitcoin Surges 3.75% Near All-Time High As Halving Impact Gains Momentum

Bitcoin advanced 3.75% in recent trade, edging to roughly 1% below its all-time high set in mid-July, as post-halving supply dynamics and steady institutional participation reinforced bullish momentum. The latest move pushes BTC into the $118,000–$122,000 zone, with market trackers citing the prior peak near $123,000 in July 2025 and noting renewed attempts to retest that ceiling.

The rally follows April’s fourth halving, which cut block rewards from 6.25BTC to 3.125BTC, a structural reduction that historically tightens supply and supports higher prices when demand persists. Analysts emphasize that halving effects tend to unfold over months, aligning with the pattern of new highs after prior cycles and reinforcing the current backdrop of improving liquidity and broader adoption.

Flows linked to spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024–2025 helped reset price discovery, with a series of milestones culminating in July’s record high above $120,000 on major venues. While intraday ranges remain wide, derivatives positioning and rising open interest point to growing speculative activity as traders watch for a clean breakout above the July peak to confirm trend continuation.

Key watchpoints include follow-through buying at the former high, sensitivity to macro catalysts, and miner economics post-halving as hash rate and profitability recalibrate under the reduced subsidy.

A decisive close above the $123,000 area would shift focus to price discovery, whereas failure to breach could extend consolidation within the recent $112,000–$119,000 band flagged by market commentary. For now, the halving narrative and institutional demand remain the dominant drivers as Bitcoin hovers just shy of its record watermark.