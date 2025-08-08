Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin rises to $116,500 as Trump’s 401(k) order sparks altcoin rally | BTC Price

Bitcoin climbed as high as $116,500, breaking out of a recent $110,000–$115,000 range after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to enable cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans.

The move fueled bets on future retirement-plan demand for digital assets, lifting overall crypto market capitalization and helping majors extend gains into Friday’s session.

The order directs the Labor Department, Treasury, and SEC to reassess rules governing ERISA plans, paving a regulatory path for employers and plan providers to include alternative-asset options, including crypto, in 401(k) menus. While implementation depends on forthcoming agency rulemaking and could take months, markets reacted immediately to the prospect of tapping trillions in retirement savings over time.

Coverage from Washington framed the decision as a significant realignment for U.S. retirement investing, expanding beyond traditional stock and bond options while raising fiduciary, suitability, and risk questions for plan sponsors and recordkeepers.

Analysts and industry experts cautioned that adoption is likely to be gradual as providers weigh operational complexity, potential litigation risk, and education needs for retail savers entering higher-volatility assets.

Altcoins followed Bitcoin higher, with broad-based gains across majors as traders positioned for incremental flows and improved sentiment tied to the policy shift. Intraday updates from crypto market trackers highlighted Bitcoin’s push toward the mid-$116,000s alongside a green tilt across large-cap tokens, reinforcing a constructive tone into the U.S. session.

Price-wise, technicians pointed to resistance in the high-$110,000s to low-$120,000s, noting that a decisive close above recent congestion could open room toward prior highs, whereas a slip back into the recent range would signal consolidation rather than continuation.

Near term, focus turns to the cadence of agency guidance, provider responses, and whether momentum persists as liquidity normalizes after the headline-driven spike.