Bitcoin Price Today: BTC Rises 3.6% as $120,000 Target Looms on Robust Institutional Bid | BTC news

Bitcoin advanced as much as 3.6% in Sunday trade, pivoting back toward the $120,000 threshold as renewed institutional demand and supportive flows from spot ETFs underpinned sentiment, following last month’s breakout to fresh all-time highs above $120,000.

The rebound keeps BTC within its recent $115,000–$120,000 range, where buyers have consistently defended pullbacks while eyeing incremental highs if momentum intensifies.

Traders flagged improving breadth beneath the headline move, with rising open interest and elevated volumes during July’s surge to $123,000 indicating durable participation from larger accounts and derivatives-linked strategies. Market depth has benefited from continued net inflows into U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, which investors cite as a structural buyer base that has helped smooth volatility and shorten drawdowns during this cycle

Macro and policy undercurrents remain pivotal. Bitcoin’s climb through $120,000 in mid-July coincided with a Washington focus on digital-asset legislation and signals of a friendlier policy environment, reinforcing the institutional use case and risk management frameworks that many allocators require.

That backdrop, coupled with record highs and stronger liquidity conditions, has analysts framing $120,000–$125,000 as the next decision zone for trend confirmation, with dips toward the mid-$110,000s continuing to attract demand.

Short term, market participants are watching whether BTC can sustain closes near the top of its range and convert prior resistance into support, a setup that previously preceded the July breakout to new highs. With aggregate crypto market capitalization firm and bitcoin dominance steady, the path to $120,000 may hinge on the next wave of ETF flows and policy headlines, both of which have been decisive catalysts in recent sessions.