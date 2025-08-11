BitMine (BMNR) Jumps Nearly 19% as Ethereum Rally Lifts Crypto-Proxy Stocks | BitMine Share Price

BitMine Immersion Technologies rose about 18.9% to roughly $61 in Monday trade, extending gains after disclosing a rapid expansion of its Ethereum treasury and benefiting from a broad crypto upswing as ether reclaimed the $4,000 level and approached fresh multi‑year highs.

The move follows Friday’s 24% surge and continued momentum amid heavy volumes and heightened retail and institutional interest in crypto‑linked equities.

The catalyst remains BitMine’s aggressive ETH accumulation strategy: the company said its holdings reached approximately 1.15 million ETH as of Aug. 10, valued near $5 billion, up from about 833,000 ETH a week earlier—positioning it as the largest corporate Ethereum treasury globally, according to company statements and market coverage.

Commentary around the treasury build has emphasized the speed of accumulation and the stock’s tightening correlation to ETH price action, with sentiment buoyed by ether’s breakout above $4,000 and Bitcoin hovering near records.

Market trackers also highlight that BMNR’s recent run has been amplified by corporate actions and liquidity, with the name trending among top movers as traders seek high‑beta exposure to the crypto complex.

Analysts and commentators caution that performance remains closely tied to ETH’s trajectory, implying elevated volatility both ways if crypto prices reverse or consolidate after the latest rally.