BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) Senior Managing Director J. Richard Kushel Sells $9.1 Million in Stock Amid Active Trading

On April 24, 2025, J. Richard Kushel, Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, executed a significant stock sale, offloading 10,000 shares of BlackRock common stock at an average price of approximately $912.50 per share. The total transaction value of this sale was about $9.13 million, conducted through multiple trades with minimal price variation.

Interestingly, on the same day, Kushel also exercised employee stock options to acquire an additional 10,000 shares at $513.50 per share, totaling $5.135 million. Following these transactions, Kushel holds 66,034.34 shares directly and maintains indirect ownership of over 75,000 shares through family trusts.

This transaction reflects ongoing insider trading activity among BlackRock’s senior executives, who periodically adjust their holdings. BlackRock remains a dominant force in capital markets with a market capitalization of around $142 billion and a strong financial profile, including a solid dividend history and a price-to-earnings ratio near 22x.

Kushel’s recent stock movements provide insight into the active portfolio management and compensation strategies among BlackRock’s leadership, aligning with the firm’s broader approach to balancing executive incentives and shareholder value.