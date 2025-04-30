BlackRock’s (BLK) Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Sees Historic Inflows as Crypto Market Regains Momentum

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has seen a huge increase in investment, bringing in nearly $1 billion in one day. This is the second-largest inflow since the fund started in January 2024, showing a renewed interest in cryptocurrency.

On April 28, 2025, investors put in $970.9 million, highlighting BlackRock’s growing role in digital assets and a shift in how investors feel about crypto-backed exchange-traded funds.

Bitcoin ETF

These new investments in IBIT come as Bitcoin’s price has been recovering, rising by 7.2% in the past week and staying above $94,000. Many see Bitcoin as a protection against economic risks, which has attracted institutional investors.

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital, pointed out that Bitcoin’s role as a safe asset in uncertain times has made it more appealing to investors, leading to significant investments in Bitcoin ETFs.

While IBIT has performed well, other Bitcoin ETFs have faced outflows. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) lost $226.3 million, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) saw $86.87 million leave.

This shows the competitive nature of Bitcoin ETFs, with BlackRock’s IBIT clearly in the lead. It has become the largest spot Bitcoin ETF, managing more than $53 billion in assets.

The recent inflows into IBIT reflect a broader trend of institutional investors reassessing their investments in the crypto market. Despite some challenges, the crypto sector remains strong, with Bitcoin ETFs bringing in over $3.7 billion in net inflows over the past week.

Investors now see cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a potential safe haven during tough economic times, which appeals to those looking for ways to diversify and hedge their investments.

As the crypto market changes, BlackRock’s IBIT is likely to stay in a strong position, using its size and reputation to attract more investment.