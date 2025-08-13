BNZ Cuts Fixed Mortgage Rates, Matching ANZ Ahead of August OCR Decision | BNZ Home loan rates drop

BNZ has reduced several fixed home loan rates effective today, lowering its one-year and 18‑month terms to 4.79% and trimming the six‑month rate by 20bps to 5.09%, in a move framed as “rate relief” ahead of next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision.

The bank also cut two‑year and three‑year rates to 4.89% and 4.99%, with low‑equity borrowers subject to a premium, and made the offers available to new customers and those refinancing or on variable rates.

The cuts closely follow ANZ’s Tuesday reductions, which took its one‑year special to 4.79%—the lowest since June 2022—and lowered the 18‑month special to the same level, setting off competitive responses across the market.

BNZ’s moves broadly match ANZ on the 12‑, 18‑, and 24‑month terms while undercutting rivals on the six‑month rate at 5.09%, and aligning its three‑year rate with Westpac at 4.99%.

Markets are focused on the RBNZ’s August 20 Monetary Policy Statement, with widespread expectations for a 25bps cut that would take the Official Cash Rate to 3.0% after being held at 3.25% in July. Local coverage has highlighted that recent inflation dynamics and a soft growth backdrop have primed lenders to move early, intensifying mortgage competition into the decision window.