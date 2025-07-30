Boeing (NYSE: BA) Q2 Net Loss Narrows Sharply as Revenue Surges 35% on Strong Aircraft Sales

Boeing Co. reported a significant improvement in its second-quarter financial performance, with net losses shrinking by 57.4% to $612million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to a loss of $1,439million during the same period last year.

The aviation giant’s total revenue soared by nearly 35% to $22.75billion, reflecting robust commercial airplane deliveries and a strong backlog of orders.

Commercial airplanes remained the primary engine of growth, generating $10.9billion in revenue versus $6billion a year earlier. Boeing recorded 455 net aircraft orders in Q2, highlighted by sizable deals for 787 and 777-9 planes from major carriers including Qatar Airways and British Airways.

The company delivered 150 airplanes during the quarter, with its commercial order backlog now exceeding 5,900 aircraft valued at $522billion.

The defense, space, and security segment also saw gains, posting $6.6billion in revenue, up from $6billion last year, as Boeing secured fresh contracts and advanced key military programs. Meanwhile, global services revenue increased to $5.3billion, boosted by new deals in aircraft maintenance and training solutions.

Cash flow for the quarter stood positive at $200million, a key indicator marking operational stability after successive quarters of financial turbulence. However, despite the operating improvements and record backlog, Boeing’s shares traded 2.85% lower at $229.67 in New York by late morning on July 29, as investors weighed ongoing production and regulatory challenges in the sector.

Looking ahead, Boeing’s leadership emphasized the company’s momentum in securing major orders and strengthening its global commercial and defense portfolios, while reiterating a commitment to operational discipline and improved cash generation through the remainder of 2025.