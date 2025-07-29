Boeing (NYSE: BA) Stock Dips Despite Strong Q2 Revenue Growth, Market Awaits Earnings Call | Boeing Stock price

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) shares traded around $234.24 on July 29, 2025, shortly before the company’s scheduled Q2 earnings call at 10:30 a.m. ET. The stock reached as high as $236.63 and as low as $232.91 during the day, reflecting heightened investor interest after the release of the company’s second-quarter results.

Boeing reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, marking a 35% increase year-over-year—driven by a surge in commercial aircraft deliveries and efforts to stabilize core production lines. The planemaker delivered 150 commercial jets during the quarter, a 63% increase over the prior year, and confirmed that 737 production was steady at 38 aircraft monthly.

Despite improved topline performance, Boeing recorded a GAAP loss per share of ($0.92) and a core loss per share of ($1.24), both narrower than a year ago and above analyst estimates. Free cash flow improved to ($0.2) billion, and the company’s $619 billion backlog, including more than 5,900 commercial airplanes, indicates solid order momentum and forward visibility.

Market reaction was positive, with shares climbing as much as 2.5% in premarket trading as the numbers topped analyst consensus. Year-to-date, Boeing stock has rallied over 33%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

Management reiterated its focus on restoring trust, operational stability, and ramping output to capture ongoing demand amid a dynamic global environment.

As investors digest the latest earnings call and forward guidance, Boeing remains in the spotlight for both recovery progress and long-term aerospace market leadership.