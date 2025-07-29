Boeing (NYSE: BA) Reports Higher Q2 2025 Revenue, Boosted by Surge in Commercial Deliveries | Boeing Stock Price

Boeing has delivered strong second quarter 2025 results, underscoring its ongoing operational recovery and strategic momentum. The company reported revenue of $22.7 billion, propelled by the delivery of 150 commercial airplanes—an impressive 63% increase year-over-year.

This production surge was anchored by stabilization in 737 program output, reaching 38 jets per month, and continued strength from the 787 program, now producing at seven units monthly.

Despite these operational gains, Boeing posted a GAAP loss per share of ($0.92) and a core (non-GAAP) loss per share of ($1.24) for the quarter. Operating cash flow registered at $0.2 billion, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was a negative $0.2 billion, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in ramping up production and strengthening quality assurance policies.

The total company backlog grew to $619 billion, including over 5,900 commercial airplanes—a testament to strong market demand and successful sales efforts.

The Commercial Airplanes segment was a standout, with revenue climbing 81% from the prior year to $10.9 billion. Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security division also showed growth, rising 10% to $6.6 billion in revenue and posting a 1.7% operating margin. High-profile order wins were secured in the quarter, including major deals with Qatar Airways and British Airways, reinforcing Boeing’s global market leadership.

On the financial strategy front, Boeing reduced total debt from $53.6 billion to $53.3 billion by paying down maturing obligations, further reinforcing balance sheet stability.

President and CEO Kelly Ortberg affirmed Boeing’s unwavering focus on safety, quality, and operational reliability, noting ongoing steps to restore trust and build on operational progress. Looking forward, Boeing aims to further ramp 737 production to 42 per month later this year and sustain high delivery volumes, positioning itself for continued recovery and long-term value creation for stakeholders.