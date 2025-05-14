Boeing stock (NYSE: BA) gains after record jet order from Qatar | Boeing Stock price

Boeing shares surged to new highs on Wednesday after the company secured a record-breaking order from Qatar Airways, underscoring renewed investor confidence in the American aerospace giant. The agreement, signed during former US President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha, will see Qatar Airways purchase 160 Boeing jets in a deal valued at over $200 billion-the largest single aircraft order in Boeing’s history.

The news triggered immediate gains in Boeing’s stock price. Shares climbed as much as 2.7% intraday, reaching $208.99, and touched a fresh 52-week high of $209.66.

This rally reflects Wall Street’s positive reaction to the deal, which not only strengthens Boeing’s commercial backlog but also signals robust demand for its widebody and narrowbody aircraft amid a global aviation rebound. The company’s market capitalisation now stands at approximately $157.6 billion, with trading volume spiking above the daily average as investors responded to the announcement.

Industry analysts view the Qatar Airways order as a significant catalyst for Boeing’s medium-term outlook. The massive contract is expected to support production rates, bolster revenue streams, and provide much-needed stability following a period of operational and regulatory challenges. Technical indicators and analyst recommendations have also turned bullish, with several brokerages reiterating “buy” or “outperform” ratings and raising price targets for Boeing stock.

This historic order comes at a pivotal moment for Boeing, which has faced intense competition and supply chain disruptions in recent years. The Qatar Airways deal not only cements Boeing’s leadership in the global commercial aviation market but also demonstrates the company’s ability to secure high-value, strategic contracts with major international carriers.

With the aviation sector showing signs of sustained recovery and long-haul travel demand on the rise, Boeing’s latest win positions the company for continued growth and improved financial performance in 2025 and beyond. Investors and industry watchers alike will be closely monitoring Boeing’s execution on this order and its impact on future earnings.