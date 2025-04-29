Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 29

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world’s leading provider of online travel and related services, is set to release its first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 29, 2025.

The earnings press release will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Following the release, Booking Holdings will host a webcasted conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc.

This earnings report is highly anticipated as it comes at a pivotal moment for the travel industry, which is navigating post-pandemic recovery challenges, evolving consumer behaviors, and macroeconomic pressures.

Booking Holdings, through its brands like Booking.com, Priceline, agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable, operates in over 220 countries and territories, making it a bellwether for the sector’s performance.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings to report revenues of approximately $4.59 billion for the first quarter, reflecting a modest growth of 4% year-over-year. However, earnings per share are projected to decline by about 15.55% to $17.22, influenced by factors such as the timing of Easter and currency fluctuations.

These headwinds have led to a cautious outlook, with investors advised to either hold their positions or wait for a more favorable entry point following the earnings announcement.

Booking Holdings has been actively investing in strategic initiatives, including marketing campaigns and partnerships to enhance its offerings. The company is also focusing on alternative accommodations, expanded merchant offerings, and advancements in AI capabilities.

Despite these efforts, near-term expenses are expected to be elevated due to reinvestments in strategic priorities.

The earnings call will provide valuable insights into how Booking Holdings is navigating these challenges and its plans for future growth. Investors will closely watch the company’s ability to sustain growth, manage costs, and maintain its market leadership in the competitive online travel agency space.