British Airways’ profits jump despite Heathrow fire closure | British Airways

British Airways’ parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has reported a sharp jump in profits for the first half of 2025, defying the financial impact from the recent fire closure at Heathrow Airport.

Despite a £40 million setback caused by disruption and emergency costs following the incident at the key London hub, British Airways posted a remarkable 48% surge in underlying operating profits compared to the same period last year.

For the January to June period, IAG’s profit after tax climbed to 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion), up 44% from 905 million euros in the first half of 2024. Group revenue increased by 8%, reaching 15.9 billion euros, as strong pent-up demand for travel pushed bookings to near-record levels.

IAG’s CEO, Luis Gallego, credited the results to continued robust demand across all major routes, with the company’s network and brand strength allowing it to recover quickly from the operational setback at Heathrow.

The group’s positive performance also benefited from disciplined capacity management and a sustained trend in consumer spending favoring travel over other discretionary categories.

Notably, the solid results come on the heels of IAG’s substantial new aircraft orders in May, signaling confidence in further growth. The company owns not only British Airways, but also Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling, and Ireland’s Aer Lingus.

Looking ahead, IAG remains optimistic, projecting continued earnings growth for the remainder of 2025 despite the potential for further operational or macroeconomic challenges.

The Heathrow fire episode, while costly, demonstrated the resilience of British Airways’ operational and financial model and the enduring strength of the post-pandemic travel recovery.