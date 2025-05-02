Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Climbs as Meta and Microsoft Results Signal Soaring AI and Data Center Demand

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen its stock rise in recent trading sessions, driven by a surge in demand for AI and data center infrastructure.

This uptick follows strong earnings reports from major tech companies like Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), which have reaffirmed their aggressive investment plans in AI and data centers.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has increased its capital expenditure forecast for 2025 to between $68 billion and $72 billion, up from its previous estimate of $62.5 billion. This rise in spending is primarily aimed at bolstering AI initiatives and expanding data center capabilities.

Similarly, Microsoft has committed to capital expenditures exceeding $80 billion in fiscal 2025, with a significant portion dedicated to AI data center development.

These announcements have alleviated concerns about a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending, benefiting companies like Broadcom that specialize in AI chip solutions.

Broadcom’s AI revenue soared by 77% in its fiscal Q1 2025, reaching $4.1 billion, driven by strong demand for its tailored AI accelerators. The company has recently engaged with additional hyperscalers to develop these specialized chips, further expanding its presence in the AI sector.

The positive sentiment around AI and data center investments has lifted not only Broadcom but also other semiconductor stocks. Nvidia (NVDA), a major player in AI computing hardware, saw its shares rise by 2.5% following the Meta and Microsoft announcements.

Other beneficiaries include Arista Networks (ANET), which provides cloud networking equipment, and Vertiv (VRT), a supplier of power and cooling solutions for data centers.