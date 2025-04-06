The global K-pop sensation BTS is set to make their long-awaited return in 2025, marking a monumental moment for the ARMY and the music industry.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the reunion of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Taehyung), and Jungkook as they prepare to resume their journey as a full group.

However, recent updates from HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang suggest that while the reunion is confirmed, fans might need to wait a bit longer for the band’s next world tour and musical comeback.

BTS Reunion Timeline: What We Know So Far

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite?

All seven members of BTS are expected to complete their mandatory military service by mid-2025. Jin and J-Hope have already finished their duties and resumed solo activities, while RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Suga are slated to be discharged by June or July 2025.

HYBE has confirmed that the group will reunite after this period, but preparations for their comeback will take additional time.

According to Lee Jae Sang, “The members of BTS are going to finish their military duties within the first half of this year and return to their activities. But they need time to prepare for their music.

We are in talks with top-tier songwriters, but the artists also need time to think and prepare themselves.” This statement underscores the complexity of planning a comeback for a group of BTS’s stature.

Why Is There a Delay in BTS’s Comeback?

A BTS comeback involves more than just releasing new music—it requires extensive planning on multiple fronts. HYBE has emphasized that the process includes songwriting, album production, rehearsals, and strategizing for a world tour. Given BTS’s status as global superstars, discussions about their next phase also involve aligning with their artistic vision and long-term goals.

Lee Jae Sang explained during a press conference that “a tour date is usually set after an artist finishes their music.” With BTS continuously redefining their creative direction, it’s essential for both the agency and the members to carefully plan their next steps.

What Fans Can Expect in 2025

While specific dates for BTS’s world tour remain undecided, 2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for the group: