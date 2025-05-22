BYD Overtakes Tesla in Europe for the First Time, with April Sales Soaring by 169% | Tesla stock

In a historic shift for the European electric vehicle market, Chinese automaker BYD has surpassed Tesla in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales across Europe for the first time. According to the latest data from market research firm JATO Dynamics, BYD registered 7,231 new BEVs in Europe in April 2025, marking a remarkable 169% increase compared to the same month last year. In contrast, Tesla’s registrations fell sharply by 49% to 7,165 units, placing the American company just behind BYD in the monthly rankings.

This development is widely viewed as a pivotal moment for the European automotive sector, which has long been dominated by Tesla in the BEV segment. BYD’s rapid ascent comes despite being a relatively recent entrant to the European market, having expanded its operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands only in late 2022.

The brand’s aggressive growth strategy, competitive pricing, and expanding model lineup—including the recent launch of the Dolphin Surf compact EV—have contributed to its surging popularity among European consumers.

Industry analysts highlight several factors behind Tesla’s decline in the region. The company has faced challenges related to an aging model lineup, production interruptions due to factory upgrades, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk’s political activities, which have sparked protests and affected brand perception in both the United States and Europe. Additionally, some customers have delayed purchases in anticipation of more affordable variants of Tesla’s revamped Model Y.

The broader European market for electric vehicles remains robust, with BEV registrations rising 28% year-over-year in April. Chinese manufacturers, led by BYD, have played a significant role in this growth, even as the European Union has imposed tariffs on EVs produced in China.

BYD’s overall sales, including plug-in hybrids, soared by 359% during the same period, further solidifying its position as a major player in the region.

This milestone underscores the intensifying competition in the European EV market and signals a new era where established leaders like Tesla face formidable challenges from fast-growing rivals.

With BYD continuing to introduce new models and expand its presence, the landscape of Europe’s electric vehicle industry is poised for further transformation in the months ahead.