Bye Bye, Earth Season 2: A Complete Release Schedule

The second season of the anime series “Bye Bye, Earth” is set to captivate audiences once again, with its unique blend of adventure and introspection. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for Season 2.

Release Date and Time

“Bye Bye, Earth” Season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). For international viewers, the release times will vary by region:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:30 AM, Friday, April 11, 2025

7:30 AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10:30 AM, Friday, April 11, 2025

10:30 AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 British Summer Time (BST): 3:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

3:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

4:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:00 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

8:00 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025

10:30 PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:00 AM, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Episode Count and Schedule

Season 2 is expected to run for 10 episodes, mirroring the first season’s length. Here’s the anticipated release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Episode 2: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Episode 3: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Episode 4: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Episode 5: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Episode 6: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Episode 7: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Episode 8: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Episode 9: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Episode 10: Friday, June 6, 2025

Please note that this schedule is subject to change due to potential delays or adjustments in episode count.

Where to Watch

In Japan, “Bye Bye, Earth” Season 2 will first air on WOWOW at 11:30 PM JST on Fridays, followed by a rebroadcast on BS Nippon Television an hour later on Saturday mornings.

For streaming, domestic viewers can catch the episodes on WOWOW and d Anime Store at 11:30 PM JST, with additional platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and ABEMA streaming episodes on Mondays at 11:30 PM JST.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the series with English subtitles as it airs in Japan. The platform has also confirmed English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs for the series.

What to Expect

Season 2 will delve deeper into Belle Lablac’s journey as she seeks to understand her place in a world of anthropomorphic animals. After the events of the first season, Belle’s quest to overcome the Door of Journeys and become a Nomad will likely lead to conflicts with Adonis Question and her former master, Sian Lablac.

Fans can expect a mix of action, emotional depth, and the exploration of themes like identity and belonging.