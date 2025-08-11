C3.ai (NYSE: AI) plunges 30% after shocking preliminary revenue miss; Siebel calls results “completely unacceptable” | AI Stock Price

C3.ai shares tumbled about 30% after the company warned that fiscal Q1 2026 revenue would be $70.2–$70.4 million, roughly 33% below prior guidance and far short of expectations, prompting CEO Thomas Siebel to label the sales performance “completely unacceptable.”

The company attributed the shortfall to a sweeping reorganization of its global sales and services organization and noted Siebel’s recent health challenges, while saying the sales overhaul is complete and new leadership is in place as it seeks to stabilize execution.

Investors reacted to the stark guide-down and wider-than-anticipated operating loss, with premarket pricing showing the stock on track for multi‑year lows amid concerns about near‑term demand visibility and sales productivity.

Coverage from financial outlets highlighted the unprecedented magnitude of the miss and warned of potential ongoing pressure even after the restructuring, as analysts reassess growth durability and margin trajectories for the enterprise AI software vendor.