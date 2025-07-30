Canadian Tire Cuts Corporate Jobs in $2B Restructuring Drive, Announces Store Closures and Leadership Overhaul

Canadian Tire Corporation has announced the elimination of an undisclosed number of corporate positions as part of its sweeping $2billion restructuring plan, which also introduces select store closures and a realignment of executive leadership.

The strategic overhaul is designed to modernize operations, boost organizational agility, and reinforce the iconic retailer’s position in an increasingly competitive market.

The job reductions focus exclusively on Canadian Tire’s corporate headquarters and support teams, sparing front-line retail staff across its nationwide network of nearly 1,700 stores. Management underscored the necessity of these cuts to streamline decision-making and support accelerated digital transformation, citing rapid shifts in consumer preferences and stiffening competition from global and regional players.

In parallel, the company is set to shutter underperforming locations, primarily within its Atmosphere banner, with a plan to integrate many of these sites into its thriving SportChek division. This realignment is expected to further concentrate resources on areas with the highest growth potential and deliver efficiency gains through portfolio rationalization.

A significant shakeup in leadership accompanies the restructuring, with executive responsibilities being redistributed and the formation of a transformation office tasked with executing the “True North” strategy—Canadian Tire’s multi-year roadmap targeting sustained profitability and shareholder value.

The company is allocating $2billion toward technology upgrades, loyalty program expansion, and the development of modern store formats as it navigates these high-impact changes.

With the next quarterly earnings report on the horizon, investors remain attentive to how effectively Canadian Tire manages these transitions and balances short-term disruptions against long-term growth. The latest initiatives signal a decisive push to secure the retailer’s future while adapting to a dynamic consumer and economic landscape.