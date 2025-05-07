Card Factory PLC stock: Card Factory Profits and Revenues Rise as US Expansion Drives Growth

Card Factory has reported a strong increase in both profits and revenues for the year ended 31 January 2025, as the UK-based greetings card and gift retailer accelerated its international expansion, including a targeted push into the US market.

The company achieved revenue growth of 6.2% to £542.5 million, while adjusted profit before tax rose 6.3% to £66 million. This performance outpaced the broader celebrations market, reflecting Card Factory’s successful strategy of expanding its store estate, diversifying product ranges, and entering new international markets.

A key driver behind this growth was Card Factory’s acquisition of Garven in the US, alongside Garlanna in Ireland, which increased its international presence and opened new routes to market. The company’s chief executive, Darcy Willson-Rymer, emphasized a “test and learn” approach to the US, highlighting the group’s commitment to building a global celebrations business.

The US expansion was further supported by a major wholesale partnership with a leading US retailer, now covering over 1,100 stores, and extending the company’s reach to more customers in new locations.

In addition to international growth, Card Factory opened 32 net new stores in the UK, bringing its total footprint to 1,090 stores. The retailer also expanded its gift and celebration essentials categories, helping drive a 5.4% increase in average basket value. Around half of all purchases now include non-card items, such as confectionery, soft toys, and stationery, which saw double-digit growth.

Despite a challenging and inflationary economic backdrop, Card Factory maintained stable margins and continued to deliver on its efficiency and productivity programme. The company’s strong balance sheet and robust operating cash flow provide confidence in its ability to invest in future growth, both in the UK and internationally.

Looking ahead, Card Factory expects to deliver mid-to-high single-digit profit growth in the coming year, supported by ongoing store openings, product innovation, and further expansion in international markets. Trading in the first months of the new financial year has remained in line with expectations, with record trading days reported during key seasonal events like Mother’s Day.

Card Factory’s results underscore the resilience of its business model and its evolving strategy to become a leading global celebrations group, with the US market now playing an increasingly important role in its growth story.