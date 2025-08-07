Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Cashes Out Shares as Stock Trades Near Record Highs | CVNA Stock Price

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has come into sharp focus after its CEO, Ernest C. Garcia III, sold 7,254 shares of company stock on August 4, 2025. The transaction, executed at an average price of $361.07 per share, amounted to a total value of $2.62 million.

Following the sale, Garcia continues to hold a sizable stake, retaining direct ownership of 582,813 shares valued at over $210 million.

This latest insider sale comes as Carvana’s stock trades near historic highs, closing at $351.43 after recent sessions and not far from its 12-month peak of $413.33. Carvana’s resurgence has been underpinned by robust financial performance.

The company’s most recent quarterly earnings beat Wall Street expectations, with earnings per share of $1.28—outpacing the consensus by $0.19. Revenue soared 41.9% year over year to reach $4.84 billion, signaling strong operational momentum and renewed investor interest.

Analysts remain largely bullish on the stock, with six rating it a hold and thirteen issuing buy recommendations. The consensus price target sits at $379.65, reflecting cautious optimism as Carvana navigates industry competition and macroeconomic headwinds.

The company’s market capitalization stands at $75.26 billion, supported by a healthy balance sheet, a return on equity of 40.57%, and a net margin of 3.46%.

Institutional investors have also been active, with significant new stakes initiated over the past quarters, while ongoing share price volatility continues to present tactical opportunities for both long-term holders and hedge funds.

Executive sales such as Garcia’s, while not uncommon at elevated share price levels, will be closely scrutinized by market participants seeking to gauge management’s outlook and internal sentiment.

As Carvana continues to transform online auto retail and deliver on growth expectations, investors are watching for further signals from leadership and any developments that could impact the stock’s remarkable run.