Carvana Stock (NYSE: CVNA) Soars Nearly 19% After Record Q2 Results and Strong Outlook | CVNA Stock price

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares soared 18.71% to $396.00 on Thursday, extending a dramatic rally after the used car e-commerce leader reported a standout second quarter that topped Wall Street’s expectations. The surge came amid heavy trading, reflecting growing investor confidence in Carvana’s turnaround story and operational momentum.

For the second quarter, Carvana delivered revenue of $4.84 billion, marking a robust 42% year-over-year increase and significantly outpacing analyst estimates. Earnings per share surged to $1.28, up from just $0.14 a year ago and above consensus forecasts of $1.18.

The company set a new quarterly record with approximately 143,000 vehicles sold, highlighting strong consumer demand and the scalability of its digital-first model.

Management credited strategic investments in technology, logistics, and customer experience for fueling both sales volume and profitability. Carvana’s CEO, Ernie Garcia, pointed to “the strength and differentiation of the Carvana model” as a key driver behind the sustained growth, positioning the company for continued market share gains in the competitive used car sector.

Looking ahead, Carvana projected further acceleration in the third quarter, anticipating a sequential rise in retail units sold. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $2 billion and $2.2 billion, a substantial boost from $1.38 billion in the prior year. These upgrades signal management’s confidence in maintaining operational efficiency and revenue expansion despite a dynamic macro environment.

Thursday’s stock performance underscores Carvana’s resurgence from prior challenges, as the company leverages record sales, enhanced profitability, and a positive forward outlook to win fresh support from both traders and long-term investors.

With robust top- and bottom-line performance and an optimistic forecast, Carvana has firmly reestablished its status as a breakout performer in the retail automotive market for 2025.