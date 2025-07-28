Celcuity Stock (NASDAQ: CELC) shares Skyrockets 210% on Breakthrough Breast Cancer Trial Results | Celcuity Stock Price

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares soared by 210% today after the company announced highly positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial.

The trial evaluated gedatolisib—Celcuity’s lead drug candidate—in combination with other therapies for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

The data revealed that the “gedatolisib triplet” therapy (gedatolisib plus palbociclib and fulvestrant) reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% versus fulvestrant alone. The “gedatolisib doublet” (gedatolisib plus fulvestrant) reduced that risk by 67%.

These results are unprecedented, offering the most favorable hazard ratios ever reported in Phase 3 trials for this cancer subtype. The triplet showed a 7.3-month improvement in median progression-free survival versus fulvestrant, while the doublet showed a 5.4-month improvement.

Medical experts highlighted the potentially “practice-changing” impact of these results, with survival without disease progression essentially quadrupling compared to current standard therapy. Celcuity intends to file for FDA approval for gedatolisib in the fourth quarter, following these milestone findings.

Today’s dramatic stock surge reflects a wave of investor confidence in the company’s prospects to bring a transformative new medicine to the market and fill a crucial unmet need for patients with advanced breast cancer.

The biotech sector saw heightened trading activity as Celcuity’s breakthrough attracted broad attention among market participants.