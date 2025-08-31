Centrelink Age Pension Rates (September 2025 to March 2026)

Australian Age Pension recipients will see their payments increase from September 20, 2025, with singles receiving $1,178.70 per fortnight and couples getting $888.50 each per fortnight.

These updated rates, which apply until March 19, 2026, represent the twice-yearly indexation adjustment that helps pensioners keep up with rising living costs.

The increases provide welcome financial relief for Australia’s 4.8 million Age Pension recipients during a challenging economic period.

New Age Pension Rates from September 20, 2025

The Australian Government has confirmed significant increases to Age Pension payments effective September 20, 2025. These new rates will remain in place until March 19, 2026, providing six months of enhanced financial support for eligible retirees.

Single Age Pensioners

Maximum full Age Pension for singles:

$1,178.70 per fortnight (approximately $30,646 per year)

(approximately $30,646 per year) Increase of $29.70 per fortnight ($772.20 annually)

The single pensioner payment breaks down as follows:

Maximum base rate: $1,079.70 (increase of $28.40)

Maximum pension supplement: $84.90 (increase of $1.30)

Energy supplement: $14.10 (no change)

Couple Age Pensioners

Maximum full Age Pension for couples:

$888.50 per fortnight each (approximately $23,101 per year each)

(approximately $23,101 per year each) $1,777.00 combined per fortnight (approximately $46,202 per year combined)

(approximately $46,202 per year combined) Increase of $22.40 per person per fortnight ($582.40 annually each)

The couple payment (per person) breaks down as follows:

Maximum base rate: $813.90 (increase of $21.40)

Maximum pension supplement: $64.00 (increase of $1.00)

Energy supplement: $10.60 (no change)

Special Circumstances and Additional Rates

Couples Separated Due to Illness

Couples who are separated due to illness each receive the single rate, providing enhanced support during difficult times:

Each partner receives $1,178.70 per fortnight

Combined total: $2,357.40 per fortnight (approximately $61,292 per year)

Transitional Age Pension Rates

Some Age Pensioners receive transitional rates, which are paid to people who would otherwise receive lower payments after income test changes introduced in 2009:

Transitional rates for singles:

$959.70 per fortnight (approximately $24,952 per year)

Increase of $14.90 per fortnight

Transitional rates for couples:

$774.30 per fortnight each (approximately $20,132 per year each)

$1,548.60 combined per fortnight (approximately $40,264 per year combined)

Increase of $12.00 per fortnight each

Recipients on transitional rates are not eligible for the pension supplement but may receive the energy supplement if they held a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card before September 20, 2016.

Payment Schedule and Frequency

Standard Payment Schedule

Age Pension payments are typically made fortnightly on Tuesdays, with funds usually appearing in recipients’ bank accounts by Wednesday. However, processing times may vary depending on your financial institution, potentially taking up to two business days.

Weekly Payment Option

Centrelink offers weekly payments for pensioners who:

Are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Have difficulty managing their finances

Meet specific eligibility criteria as determined by Services Australia

Income and Asset Test Changes

Alongside the pension rate increases, the income and asset test thresholds have also been adjusted from September 20, 2025. These changes affect eligibility for full or partial Age Pension payments:

How the Means Test Works

Your Age Pension entitlement is calculated using two separate assessments:

Income test : Evaluates your regular income from all sources

: Evaluates your regular income from all sources Assets test: Assesses the value of your assets excluding your family home

The lower result from these two tests determines your final pension payment amount.

Deeming Rate Changes

The government has also announced increases to deeming rates from September 20, 2025:

0.75% on financial assets up to $64,200 (singles) or $106,200 (couples)

up to $64,200 (singles) or $106,200 (couples) 2.75% on financial assets above these thresholds

This represents a 0.50% increase across both tiers, affecting how Centrelink calculates deemed income from your financial investments.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Age Pension in Australia, you must:

Be at least 67 years old (for both men and women)

(for both men and women) Meet residency requirements : Be an Australian resident and have lived in Australia for at least 10 years

: Be an Australian resident and have lived in Australia for at least 10 years Pass the means test : Meet income and asset limits

: Meet income and asset limits Provide required documentation: Proof of identity, income, and assets

Additional Benefits and Concessions

Pensioner Concession Card

All Age Pension recipients automatically receive a Pensioner Concession Card, providing access to:

Reduced prescription medication costs through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

Bulk billing for most medical services

Discounts on utilities, public transport, and council rates

Various retail and service discounts

Rent Assistance

Eligible pensioners may also receive Rent Assistance to help with accommodation costs. This additional payment is means-tested and depends on your rental costs and family situation.

When Will Rates Change Again?

The next potential Age Pension rate adjustment will occur on March 20, 2026. The Australian Bureau of Statistics evaluates increases based on:

Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes

changes Male Total Average Weekly Earnings growth

growth Pensioner and Beneficiary Living Cost Index movements

Rate increases are not guaranteed—for example, in September 2020, Age Pension rates did not increase for the first time since 1997.

How to Apply or Check Your Payments

New Applications

To apply for the Age Pension:

Contact Services Australia via Centrelink Complete the application online through myGov Attend an appointment if required Provide supporting documentation

Existing Recipients

Current pensioners should:

Check their myGov account for updated payment information

for updated payment information Verify bank account details to ensure smooth payments

to ensure smooth payments Report any changes in circumstances that might affect payments

in circumstances that might affect payments Review their Centrelink statement to confirm the new rates

From September 20, 2025 to March 19, 2026, Australian Age Pension rates will increase significantly to help recipients manage rising living costs. Single pensioners will receive $1,178.70 per fortnight (approximately $30,646 annually), representing a $29.70 fortnightly increase.

Couples will receive $888.50 each per fortnight (approximately $23,101 annually each), with a combined increase of $44.80 per fortnight. These rates include the maximum base rate, pension supplement, and energy supplement. Couples separated due to illness receive the single rate each, while some pensioners on transitional rates receive different amounts.

The payments are made fortnightly on Tuesdays, with weekly options available for those experiencing financial hardship. Income and asset test thresholds and deeming rates have also increased, affecting eligibility calculations.

All recipients automatically receive a Pensioner Concession Card providing access to healthcare discounts and other concessions.

Frequently Asked Questions