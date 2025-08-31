Centrelink Age Pension Rates (September 2025 to March 2026)

Australian Age Pension recipients will see their payments increase from September 20, 2025, with singles receiving $1,178.70 per fortnight and couples getting $888.50 each per fortnight.
These updated rates, which apply until March 19, 2026, represent the twice-yearly indexation adjustment that helps pensioners keep up with rising living costs.
The increases provide welcome financial relief for Australia’s 4.8 million Age Pension recipients during a challenging economic period.
New Age Pension Rates from September 20, 2025
The Australian Government has confirmed significant increases to Age Pension payments effective September 20, 2025. These new rates will remain in place until March 19, 2026, providing six months of enhanced financial support for eligible retirees.
Single Age Pensioners
Maximum full Age Pension for singles:
- $1,178.70 per fortnight (approximately $30,646 per year)
- Increase of $29.70 per fortnight ($772.20 annually)
The single pensioner payment breaks down as follows:
- Maximum base rate: $1,079.70 (increase of $28.40)
- Maximum pension supplement: $84.90 (increase of $1.30)
- Energy supplement: $14.10 (no change)
Couple Age Pensioners
Maximum full Age Pension for couples:
- $888.50 per fortnight each (approximately $23,101 per year each)
- $1,777.00 combined per fortnight (approximately $46,202 per year combined)
- Increase of $22.40 per person per fortnight ($582.40 annually each)
The couple payment (per person) breaks down as follows:
- Maximum base rate: $813.90 (increase of $21.40)
- Maximum pension supplement: $64.00 (increase of $1.00)
- Energy supplement: $10.60 (no change)
Special Circumstances and Additional Rates
Couples Separated Due to Illness
Couples who are separated due to illness each receive the single rate, providing enhanced support during difficult times:
- Each partner receives $1,178.70 per fortnight
- Combined total: $2,357.40 per fortnight (approximately $61,292 per year)
Transitional Age Pension Rates
Some Age Pensioners receive transitional rates, which are paid to people who would otherwise receive lower payments after income test changes introduced in 2009:
Transitional rates for singles:
- $959.70 per fortnight (approximately $24,952 per year)
- Increase of $14.90 per fortnight
Transitional rates for couples:
- $774.30 per fortnight each (approximately $20,132 per year each)
- $1,548.60 combined per fortnight (approximately $40,264 per year combined)
- Increase of $12.00 per fortnight each
Recipients on transitional rates are not eligible for the pension supplement but may receive the energy supplement if they held a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card before September 20, 2016.
Payment Schedule and Frequency
Standard Payment Schedule
Age Pension payments are typically made fortnightly on Tuesdays, with funds usually appearing in recipients’ bank accounts by Wednesday. However, processing times may vary depending on your financial institution, potentially taking up to two business days.
Weekly Payment Option
Centrelink offers weekly payments for pensioners who:
- Are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Have difficulty managing their finances
- Meet specific eligibility criteria as determined by Services Australia
Income and Asset Test Changes
Alongside the pension rate increases, the income and asset test thresholds have also been adjusted from September 20, 2025. These changes affect eligibility for full or partial Age Pension payments:
How the Means Test Works
Your Age Pension entitlement is calculated using two separate assessments:
- Income test: Evaluates your regular income from all sources
- Assets test: Assesses the value of your assets excluding your family home
The lower result from these two tests determines your final pension payment amount.
Deeming Rate Changes
The government has also announced increases to deeming rates from September 20, 2025:
- 0.75% on financial assets up to $64,200 (singles) or $106,200 (couples)
- 2.75% on financial assets above these thresholds
This represents a 0.50% increase across both tiers, affecting how Centrelink calculates deemed income from your financial investments.
Eligibility Requirements
To qualify for the Age Pension in Australia, you must:
- Be at least 67 years old (for both men and women)
- Meet residency requirements: Be an Australian resident and have lived in Australia for at least 10 years
- Pass the means test: Meet income and asset limits
- Provide required documentation: Proof of identity, income, and assets
Additional Benefits and Concessions
Pensioner Concession Card
All Age Pension recipients automatically receive a Pensioner Concession Card, providing access to:
- Reduced prescription medication costs through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme
- Bulk billing for most medical services
- Discounts on utilities, public transport, and council rates
- Various retail and service discounts
Rent Assistance
Eligible pensioners may also receive Rent Assistance to help with accommodation costs. This additional payment is means-tested and depends on your rental costs and family situation.
When Will Rates Change Again?
The next potential Age Pension rate adjustment will occur on March 20, 2026. The Australian Bureau of Statistics evaluates increases based on:
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) changes
- Male Total Average Weekly Earnings growth
- Pensioner and Beneficiary Living Cost Index movements
Rate increases are not guaranteed—for example, in September 2020, Age Pension rates did not increase for the first time since 1997.
How to Apply or Check Your Payments
New Applications
To apply for the Age Pension:
- Contact Services Australia via Centrelink
- Complete the application online through myGov
- Attend an appointment if required
- Provide supporting documentation
Existing Recipients
Current pensioners should:
- Check their myGov account for updated payment information
- Verify bank account details to ensure smooth payments
- Report any changes in circumstances that might affect payments
- Review their Centrelink statement to confirm the new rates
From September 20, 2025 to March 19, 2026, Australian Age Pension rates will increase significantly to help recipients manage rising living costs. Single pensioners will receive $1,178.70 per fortnight (approximately $30,646 annually), representing a $29.70 fortnightly increase.
Couples will receive $888.50 each per fortnight (approximately $23,101 annually each), with a combined increase of $44.80 per fortnight. These rates include the maximum base rate, pension supplement, and energy supplement. Couples separated due to illness receive the single rate each, while some pensioners on transitional rates receive different amounts.
The payments are made fortnightly on Tuesdays, with weekly options available for those experiencing financial hardship. Income and asset test thresholds and deeming rates have also increased, affecting eligibility calculations.
All recipients automatically receive a Pensioner Concession Card providing access to healthcare discounts and other concessions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When do the new Age Pension rates start?
The new rates begin on September 20, 2025, and apply until March 19, 2026.
How much will single Age Pensioners receive from September 2025?
Single pensioners will receive $1,178.70 per fortnight, which is approximately $30,646 per year.
When are Age Pension payments made?
Payments are typically made fortnightly on Tuesdays, with funds usually available in bank accounts by Wednesday.
When will Age Pension rates next change?
The next potential rate adjustment will occur on March 20, 2026, subject to indexation calculations based on economic factors.