Centrelink dental vouchers: How Do I Get a Centrelink Dental Voucher?

For many Australians, a “Centrelink dental voucher” refers to a state-issued public dental voucher. These vouchers are given to concession card holders when public dental clinics are unable to provide timely or specific care.

In New South Wales, for example, this help is provided through the Oral Health Fee For Service Scheme (OHFFSS), which allows eligible patients to receive dental treatment at registered private clinics when public services cannot meet their needs.

Who Is Eligible for a Dental Voucher?

Eligibility for a dental voucher is generally based on:

Residency in the relevant state or territory

Holding a valid Medicare card

Possession of a current government concession card (such as a Pensioner Concession Card, Health Care Card, or Commonwealth Seniors Health Card)

Priority is often given to those with emergency dental problems or high clinical needs. The local public dental service will determine whether you qualify for a voucher, based on your situation and the availability of public appointments.

Step-by-Step: How to Get a Dental Voucher in 2025

1. Confirm Your Eligibility

Make sure you hold a Medicare card and a valid concession card (such as a Pensioner Concession Card, Health Care Card, or Commonwealth Seniors Health Card). You must live in the state where you are seeking public dental care.

2. Contact the Public Dental Service

Reach out to your local public dental clinic or the statewide oral health line. You will be asked about your dental needs and your eligibility.

3. Assessment and Triage

The public dental service will assess your case. If they cannot provide timely care through a public clinic, they may issue you a dental voucher to use with a registered private dentist.

4. Receive Your Voucher

If approved, you will get a voucher that can be exchanged for specific dental treatments at participating private clinics. The voucher will have an expiry date, so book your appointment promptly.

5. Take Documentation to Your Appointment

Bring your dental voucher, photo ID, Medicare card, and concession card. The fees and coverage are usually the same as in public clinics, limited to services specified on your voucher.

6. Complete Treatment

Complete the approved treatments before your voucher expires. If you require extra services not covered by the voucher, these must be paid for privately.

What Does a Dental Voucher Cover?

Dental vouchers typically cover:

Emergency dental care

Certain general dental treatments

Some denture services

The types of treatment and length of voucher validity depend on your needs and your state’s public dental system. Emergency vouchers may expire in about a month, while others last up to three months.

Dental Care for Children: The Child Dental Benefits Schedule

Children and teenagers aged 0–17 who are eligible for Medicare and whose families qualify for Family Tax Benefit A or similar payments may be eligible for the Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS).

The CDBS provides up to $1,132 in dental benefits over two years (when 2025 is the first claiming year). Most general dental services are covered, including check-ups, fillings, and extractions.

To use the CDBS:

Visit a dentist who accepts CDBS.

Confirm your child’s eligibility (you can check with Medicare or online through myGov).

Sign a consent form at the dental practice before treatment.

Fast Facts

Who can get a voucher: Concession card holders with urgent or significant dental needs, as determined by their state’s public dental service.

Concession card holders with urgent or significant dental needs, as determined by their state’s public dental service. Typical voucher coverage: Emergency and basic dental treatments; fees usually match public clinics; some services may not be included.

Emergency and basic dental treatments; fees usually match public clinics; some services may not be included. Children’s dental support: Eligible children can claim up to $1,132 in dental benefits over two years via CDBS.

Eligible children can claim up to $1,132 in dental benefits over two years via CDBS. Act quickly: Vouchers have expiry dates—often one to three months from issue date.

Centrelink dental vouchers provide vital access to emergency and general dental care for adults who hold eligible concession cards.

These vouchers are assessed and issued by local public dental services when timely care isn’t available in public clinics.

For children and teenagers, the Medicare-funded Child Dental Benefits Schedule greatly reduces the cost of essential dental services. Checking eligibility and acting quickly ensures you get the treatment you need.

Frequently Asked Questions