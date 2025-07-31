Chainlink’s (LINK) Price Rebounds 2.44% Despite Recent Volatility as Analysts Set Sights on $22–$28 | LINK Price

Chainlink’s LINK token has shown renewed strength, rebounding 2.44% over the last 24 hours to trade at $18.07 as of July 31, 2025. This positive price action follows notable volatility earlier in the week, including a rapid 5.95% decline that saw LINK drop from $19.40 to $18.06, mirroring pressure across the broader crypto market.

Despite this turbulence, technical indicators suggest the digital asset is stabilizing and may be poised for further gains.

Recent analyst commentary and market activity highlight bullish sentiment around Chainlink. The current RSI reading hovers around 58, suggesting neutral momentum but leaving space for an upward move.

Buyers have repeatedly stepped in above the $16.77 support zone, underlining underlying demand. Trading volumes remain healthy, particularly on major platforms like Binance, reflecting robust liquidity as traders prepare for the next price leg.

Multiple leading crypto analysts maintain upbeat forecasts, eyeing a retest of the $22 level as the next key resistance, with some even projecting a potential rally to $28 if momentum persists. This would represent a substantial 22%–55% upside from current levels.

Institutional adoption and continued innovation in Chainlink’s ecosystem, such as real-world finance applications and on-chain compliance tools, are adding to the optimism.

In the near term, markets will be focused on whether LINK can decisively break through its $19–$20 resistance zone. Sustained buying above this level could set the stage for another strong rally, particularly as technical setups, on-chain metrics, and broader altcoin market sentiment align in its favor.

However, traders are advised to remain vigilant, given the asset’s recent volatility and proximity to critical inflection points. If bullish momentum holds, Chainlink could confirm its reputation as a leading altcoin to watch moving into August.