Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Share Price Today – June 11, 2025

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, is trading at $139.53 as of the latest market close. The stock opened at $137.43 and reached an intraday high of $140.57, with a low of $136.68 during the session. Chevron’s current market capitalization stands at approximately $236.8 billion, reflecting its prominent position in the global energy sector.

The stock has experienced notable volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of $168.96 and a low of $132.04. Over the last twelve months, Chevron shares have declined by about 10.6%, underperforming the broader energy sector and the NASDAQ Composite Index.

Despite this, technical analysis indicators currently suggest a favorable trading position, with most analysts maintaining a “Buy” rating and a consensus target price of $162.46—implying potential upside from current levels.

Chevron’s financial fundamentals remain robust. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $195.1 billion and EBITDA of $38.5 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) stands at $8.75, with a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 15.62. The dividend yield is a healthy 5.0%, making Chevron attractive to income-focused investors. Profit margins are solid at 8.03%, and return on equity (ROE) is 10.08%.

Recent trading activity shows that Chevron’s stock has rebounded modestly in June after a period of underperformance earlier in the year. The company’s latest declared dividend is $1.71 per share for the quarter ending June 2025, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns.

Institutional ownership remains strong, with major stakeholders including Vanguard Group, State Street, BlackRock, and Berkshire Hathaway. Analyst sentiment is predominantly positive, with 72% of analysts recommending a “Buy” and 27% suggesting “Hold”.