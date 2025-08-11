Nvidia and AMD have agreed to remit 15% of their China AI chip sales revenue to the US government as part of a deal to secure export licences for the Chinese market, according to multiple reports citing US officials and company statements.

The arrangement applies to Nvidia’s H20 accelerators and AMD’s MI308, purpose-built to comply with US export controls while serving demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

The move follows a policy reversal that saw the US Commerce Department begin issuing licences for H20 shipments after restrictions in April halted sales, with timing coinciding with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s recent meeting at the White House, reports indicate. Nvidia said it follows US export rules and hopes the framework enables American firms to compete globally, while AMD has not commented publicly on the revenue-sharing terms

Financially, the 15% levy is likely to compress margins on China-bound AI chips even as market access resumes, a trade-off investors will parse alongside estimates that lifted restrictions could unlock billions in sales for both companies.

China remains a critical, though constrained, demand center: Nvidia previously disclosed sizable revenue exposure and impacts from curbs, while AMD’s China mix has also been significant, according to officials and prior disclosures cited in reports.

Policy-wise, the mechanism is unusual—framed as a licence condition rather than a conventional tax—leaving open questions on its duration, scope, and how proceeds will be used, as noted by officials and industry observers.

For market participants, the headline risk now shifts to execution: licence coverage breadth, shipment cadence, client eligibility in China, and the durability of US policy will determine how much of the addressable demand translates into recognized revenue in coming quarters.