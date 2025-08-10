Chris Larsen Sells 50 Million XRP — What It Means for Investors | XRP

Chris Larsen, Ripple’s co-founder and executive chairman, moved 50 million XRP—about $175 million at the time—to multiple addresses between July 17 and July 24, with roughly $140 million routed to centralized exchanges, a pattern typically consistent with potential liquidation.

The transactions coincided with XRP pulling back from near record highs around $3.60–$3.66, amplifying concerns about short‑term sell pressure and triggering notable volatility, including a 14% weekly drop and large derivatives liquidations.

In context, the 50 million XRP represents about 0.085% of the circulating supply (≈59 billion), a small fraction of float—suggesting the immediate flow impact is limited relative to market depth, even if headline risk is elevated. Importantly, wallets linked to Larsen are still estimated to hold over 2.5–2.8 billion XRP (about $8–$9 billion), equating to roughly 4.6% of XRP’s market value—an overhang that could matter if accelerated sales persist.

Market reaction has been split between viewing the sales as bearish signaling and interpreting them as opportunistic profit‑taking near highs; similar historical insider sales, such as those by co‑founder Jed McCaleb, did not prevent XRP’s longer‑term appreciation, according to analysts cited in recent coverage.

Whale flows remain a key sentiment driver, and on‑chain watchers highlighted the timing as a contributor to the pullback from highs and a potential catalyst for further near‑term volatility if more supply hits exchanges.

Bottom line: Concern is warranted for short‑term traders given headline sensitivity and the possibility of incremental supply, but the single 50 million tranche is small versus circulating supply and does not, on its own, alter XRP’s long‑term thesis, which will hinge more on regulatory clarity, utility growth, and broader market conditions.

Monitoring exchange inflows from known Larsen‑linked wallets and price behavior around key levels near $3 remains prudent for risk management.