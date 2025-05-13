Cisco Partners with G42 to Accelerate AI Innovation and Infrastructure Development

Cisco Systems has formed a significant partnership with G42, a technology group based in the UAE. This collaboration aims to improve artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and infrastructure in both public and private sectors.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, by Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, and Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco.

Strategic Focus: Building a Global AI Ecosystem

This partnership plans to use Cisco’s secure AI tools and G42’s regional expertise to develop AI infrastructure and solutions responsibly. The MoU outlines a joint initiative that combines Cisco’s AI products and services with G42’s market presence. The aim is to spread AI technology not just in the UAE but also around the world, helping governments, businesses, and communities harness AI’s potential.

Key Areas of Collaboration

AI Infrastructure and Data Centres: Cisco and G42 will work together to create reference designs that blend Cisco’s networking and security solutions with high-performance computing. This will enable customers to build and secure data centres ready for AI and manage complex AI tasks efficiently.

AI-Powered Cybersecurity: The partnership will also focus on developing and launching AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, which are increasingly important as more organizations adopt AI technology.

Market Expansion: They will collaborate to sell Cisco's AI products along with G42's expertise, starting in the UAE and then moving to other global markets. This supports the UAE's goal of leading in responsible AI development.

Alignment with UAE’s National AI Strategy

This agreement aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to place the country among the leaders in global AI. The UAE has invested heavily in AI, including creating the world’s first Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence and a dedicated AI university.

The partnership with Cisco is another step in building a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technology.

Leadership Commentary

Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, stressed the need for open collaboration to achieve lasting changes in AI. Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, highlighted AI’s transformative power and Cisco’s commitment to creating a strong global ecosystem through partnerships like this one.