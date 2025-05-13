Cisco Systems (CSCO) Appoints Kevin Weil to Board of Directors | CSCO Stock news

Cisco Systems has announced the appointment of Kevin Weil to its board of directors, effective May 12, 2025. This strategic move underscores Cisco’s commitment to accelerating its growth in artificial intelligence and technology innovation as it navigates the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Weil, currently serving as Chief Product Officer at OpenAI, brings a wealth of expertise in AI, product leadership, and technology innovation. At OpenAI, he is responsible for translating cutting-edge artificial intelligence research into practical solutions that reach over 500 million users, businesses, and developers globally. His leadership has been instrumental in making AI accessible and impactful at scale.

Prior to his tenure at OpenAI, Weil held several high-profile roles in the technology sector. He served as president of product and business at Planet Labs, was a cofounder of the Libra cryptocurrency project, and held senior product leadership positions at both Instagram and Twitter. This diverse experience equips Weil with a unique perspective on scaling technology products and driving business value in dynamic markets.

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins highlighted Weil’s appointment as a significant step for the company, stating, “Kevin has an exceptional track record of scaling products to deliver meaningful business value for customers. We are excited to leverage his deep expertise in AI and product innovation to guide our strategic initiatives and accelerate Cisco’s growth.” Weil echoed this enthusiasm, expressing his excitement to help Cisco build the infrastructure necessary to fulfil the promise of AI.

In addition to his new role at Cisco, Weil also serves on the board of The Nature Conservancy. He holds a Master of Science in Physics from Stanford University and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Mathematics from Harvard University.

With Kevin Weil’s appointment, Cisco is poised to reinforce its leadership in AI-powered solutions and digital resilience, furthering its mission to connect and protect organisations in the AI era. This move is expected to bring valuable insights and strategic guidance as Cisco continues to innovate and expand its influence in global technology markets.