Colombian Rebel Group Begins Handing Over Arms as Peace Talks Progress

In a ceremony held in Pasto, located in Colombia’s southwestern Nariño province, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the Commoners of the South had begun handing over weapons, including land mines, grenades, and rockets, to an army unit tasked with destroying them.

Sanchez described this moment as “historic,” emphasizing its importance for local communities who have lived under the shadow of violence for decades. Farmers in the region are now able to walk freely without fearing minefields—a tangible benefit of this disarmament process.

The group, comprising approximately 250 fighters, broke away from the ELN in May 2024 and initiated peace talks with Petro’s administration shortly thereafter. This move angered ELN leadership and disrupted broader negotiations between the government and other armed factions. However, the Commoners of the South have emerged as a rare success story within Petro’s ambitious “total peace” strategy.

The Larger Context: Colombia’s Peace Efforts

Colombia has grappled with armed conflict for over five decades, involving left-wing rebels like the ELN and FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), right-wing paramilitaries, and drug trafficking gangs.

The 2016 peace accord with FARC marked a turning point, leading to the disarmament of over 13,000 fighters. However, the vacuum left by FARC’s withdrawal from rural areas allowed smaller groups to rise and perpetuate violence.

President Gustavo Petro has sought to address these challenges through “total peace,” an initiative involving peace talks with nine rebel groups and criminal organizations. While most negotiations have struggled to yield results, the Commoners of the South are the first group to commit to transitioning toward civilian life. This underscores both the promise and limitations of Petro’s strategy.

Challenges Ahead

Despite this progress, Colombia faces significant hurdles in achieving sustainable peace. Many armed groups remain resistant to disarmament, preferring to maintain control over lucrative drug trafficking routes and natural resources. Additionally, questions linger about how victims of violence will access justice and truth under new agreements.

Local officials in Nariño have expressed optimism but also caution. Giovanny Cardenas, a human rights official from Samaniego, stressed the need for greater security measures and economic development projects to ensure that disarmed regions do not fall back into chaos.

Implications for Colombia’s Future

The disarmament by the Commoners of the South offers a glimmer of hope for Colombia’s rural communities long plagued by violence.

It also provides valuable lessons for negotiating with smaller factions rather than focusing solely on national-level accords. However, sustaining momentum will require robust state support in terms of security infrastructure and economic opportunities.

President Petro’s approach has shifted toward localized dialogues tailored to specific regions—a pragmatic strategy given Colombia’s fragmented conflict landscape. These efforts aim to balance military pressure with incentives for armed groups to reduce violence against civilians.