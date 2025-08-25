CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Advances 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade Reverses Recent Selling Pressure

CoreWeave shares gained 1.3% in Monday trading to $93.99, continuing the positive momentum from last week’s analyst upgrade that provided support amid recent volatility. The stock has demonstrated resilience following multiple institutional upgrades, with trading volumes remaining elevated at 24.8 million shares compared to the 21.8 million average.

The modest gain reflects ongoing investor confidence following HC Wainwright’s upgrade to buy with a $180 price target, which characterized current levels as an attractive entry point for long-term investors. The analyst upgrade came as CoreWeave trades significantly below its June high of $187, creating what several firms view as compelling value proposition.

Recent performance data shows CoreWeave has gained 3.5% over the past week despite facing pressure from the IPO lock-up expiration that freed 84% of outstanding shares for trading. The stock opened at $91.00 and reached an intraday high of $98.58 before settling near current levels, indicating strong buying interest at these prices.

Multiple analysts have issued positive commentary on CoreWeave’s prospects, with Arete Research also upgrading the stock to strong-buy and Argus Research maintaining a $200 price target. The consensus among Wall Street firms suggests the recent selloff created an attractive opportunity for investors focused on the AI infrastructure market

CoreWeave’s market capitalization stands at $45.9 billion with the company trading at a significant discount to analyst price targets that average over $100 per share. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $132.93 illustrates the substantial decline from recent highs, while the 200-day average of $102.67 provides technical support levels.

The company’s second-quarter results showed 207% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.2 billion, demonstrating strong demand for GPU-based AI infrastructure services despite ongoing losses from rapid expansion investments. After-hours trading showed additional gains of 0.84% to $94.78, suggesting continued positive sentiment.

Technical indicators point to potential further upside as the stock consolidates above the $90 support level established during recent selling pressure.