CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Surges 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade to Strong-Buy Rating | CRWV Stock

CoreWeave shares gained 4.1% during Friday trading after Arete Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating, marking a significant vote of confidence in the AI infrastructure company’s prospects. The stock traded as high as $94.90 before closing at $94.48, representing substantial upside from its previous close of $90.79.

The Arete upgrade represents the latest in a series of positive analyst actions, with HC Wainwright also raising CoreWeave from neutral to buy with a $180 price target. Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright characterized the current levels as an opportune time to “load up” on the stock, citing the company’s strong positioning in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

CoreWeave’s recent performance has been volatile following its second-quarter earnings report that showed 207% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.2 billion. Despite impressive top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of $290.5 million and negative operating cash flow of $251 million, reflecting heavy investments in GPU infrastructure and rapid expansion.

The stock has experienced significant pressure since the IPO lock-up expiration on August 14, which freed 84% of outstanding shares for trading. This technical overhang contributed to a decline of over 50% from the stock’s June high of $187, creating what analysts view as an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Multiple analysts have issued bullish commentary despite the recent volatility. Argus Research set a $200 price target, while Macquarie established a $115 objective. The consensus price target among analysts stands at approximately $107, suggesting meaningful upside potential from current levels.

CoreWeave’s strategic partnership with Nvidia and its focus on purpose-built GPU infrastructure position the company to capitalize on the projected 32.37% compound annual growth rate in the AI cloud infrastructure market through 2030. The company’s $25 billion debt load reflects aggressive expansion plans but also raises questions about financial sustainability.

The recent analyst upgrades indicate growing confidence that CoreWeave can successfully navigate the competitive landscape dominated by hyperscale cloud providers while converting its substantial contract backlog into sustainable cash flow generation.