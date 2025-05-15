CoreWeave Stock (NASDAQ: CRWV) Skyrockets After Beats First-Quarter Revenue Estimate | CoreWeave Share Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), the Nvidia-backed AI cloud infrastructure provider, delivered a blockbuster first-quarter performance that sent its stock soaring on Wednesday. Reporting revenue of $981.6 million for Q1 2025, the company surpassed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, marking a staggering 420% year-on-year increase. This impressive growth highlights CoreWeave’s rapid rise as a key player in the booming AI infrastructure market.

The company’s revenue exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $857 million, driven by surging demand for high-performance computing solutions essential to generative AI development. CoreWeave’s strategic partnerships, notably a five-year deal with OpenAI valued at $11.2 billion, have significantly bolstered its revenue backlog, which now stands at $25.9 billion. This backlog provides strong visibility into future earnings and underscores CoreWeave’s expanding footprint in the AI cloud ecosystem.

Despite the top-line success, CoreWeave reported a net loss of $314.6 million for the quarter, widened by stock-based compensation expenses related to its recent IPO. The adjusted loss per share came in at $1.49, higher than market expectations, which introduced some volatility in after-hours trading.

Nevertheless, management remains optimistic, forecasting second-quarter revenue between $1.06 billion and $1.1 billion-well above analyst projections-and full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion.

CoreWeave’s aggressive capital expenditure plans, estimated between $20 billion and $23 billion for 2025, reflect its commitment to scaling infrastructure rapidly to meet the insatiable demand for AI computing power. This investment is critical as the company expands its data centre capacity and enhances its specialised Nvidia GPU-equipped servers.

Following the earnings announcement, CoreWeave’s shares initially surged over 6% during regular trading but dipped nearly 7.3% in after-hours due to concerns over high capital spending. Still, the stock has gained nearly 70% since its Nasdaq debut in March, signalling strong investor confidence in CoreWeave’s growth prospects.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, CoreWeave’s robust revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and substantial backlog position it as a dominant force in the AI infrastructure space. The company’s first earnings report as a public entity validates its market strategy and sets the stage for continued expansion in 2025 and beyond.