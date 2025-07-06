Costco Recalls Popular Items Over Safety Concerns, Urges Shoppers to Act Fast | costco stock

Costco has issued urgent recalls for several popular products sold in its U.S. and Canadian stores, citing serious safety concerns. The retailer is urging all affected shoppers to act quickly, stop using the recalled items, and return them for a full refund.

The move comes after reports of potential hazards ranging from contamination to mechanical defects, underscoring the company’s commitment to consumer safety.

Which Items Are Being Recalled?

The latest recalls cover a range of products, including household appliances, food items, and personal electronics. Among the most notable recalls:

Danby Air Conditioners: Certain models have been recalled due to fire hazards associated with faulty wiring, which could lead to overheating and potential injury.

Certain models have been recalled due to fire hazards associated with faulty wiring, which could lead to overheating and potential injury. BowFlex Dumbbells: These adjustable dumbbells have been pulled from shelves after reports of mechanical failure, which could cause the weights to detach unexpectedly during use.

These adjustable dumbbells have been pulled from shelves after reports of mechanical failure, which could cause the weights to detach unexpectedly during use. Anker Power Banks: Select portable power banks sold at Costco are being recalled due to the risk of battery overheating and fire.

Select portable power banks sold at Costco are being recalled due to the risk of battery overheating and fire. Igloo 90-Qt Coolers: This popular cooler is being recalled after reports of finger injuries and potential amputation hazards associated with its handle mechanism.

Additionally, food recalls remain a concern. In recent weeks, Costco has recalled:

Topo Chico Mineral Water: 18-packs of 16.9 oz glass bottles due to potential bacterial contamination, affecting select stores in Texas and Louisiana.

18-packs of 16.9 oz glass bottles due to potential bacterial contamination, affecting select stores in Texas and Louisiana. Fresh & Ready Foods Sandwiches: Multiple varieties, including turkey, ham, and egg salad sandwiches, have been recalled across several states after the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes was detected during FDA inspections.

What Shoppers Need to Do

Costco is advising all customers to:

Check Product Lists: Visit the official Costco recall page or use the VIN/product lookup tools to determine if your purchase is affected.

Visit the official Costco recall page or use the VIN/product lookup tools to determine if your purchase is affected. Stop Using Recalled Items: Immediately discontinue use of any products listed in the recall notices.

Immediately discontinue use of any products listed in the recall notices. Return for Refund: Bring the recalled items to any Costco warehouse for a full refund. No receipt is required for returns on recalled products.

Bring the recalled items to any Costco warehouse for a full refund. No receipt is required for returns on recalled products. Monitor for Symptoms: For food recalls, monitor for symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or gastrointestinal distress. Seek medical attention if you experience severe symptoms after consuming a recalled product.

Why the Recall Matters

These recalls highlight the importance of swift action in protecting consumer health and safety. Contaminated food products can lead to serious illness, especially among vulnerable populations, while faulty appliances and electronics pose fire and injury risks. Costco’s proactive approach aims to minimize harm and maintain trust with its customers.

Costco continues to work closely with manufacturers and regulatory agencies to address safety concerns and update recall information as needed. Shoppers are encouraged to stay informed by regularly checking the retailer’s recall notices and acting promptly if they have purchased any affected products.