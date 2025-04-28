Could Nvidia’s Chip Export Restrictions Help Huawei’s AI Goals?

The trade tensions between the United States and China have created challenges for the global semiconductor industry. Both Nvidia and Huawei are key players in this situation.

The recent U.S. rules on Nvidia’s AI chip exports to China have unexpectedly given Huawei a chance to grow its AI efforts and compete with Nvidia.

Huawei vs nvidia

Huawei is quickly developing its Ascend series of AI chips. The new Ascend 910D model is said to outperform Nvidia’s chips. Meanwhile, Huawei has begun shipping its Ascend 910C chip, which uses two 910B processors to match Nvidia’s performance.

The 910C is stepping in to replace Nvidia’s H20 chip, which was very popular among Chinese AI developers before restrictions kicked in.

The U.S. export rules aim to limit China’s access to advanced AI technology. However, while these rules have hurt Nvidia by creating billions in unsold inventory, they have also pushed China to work towards making its own semiconductor products. Huawei has gained from this shift, as more Chinese tech companies are turning to local suppliers to avoid delays.

Huawei isn’t just trying to match Nvidia’s chip performance; it also wants to build a strong ecosystem to support China’s growing AI industry. The company is investing a lot in its software tools, like MindSpore, to enhance its hardware. Even though Huawei is still not as advanced as Nvidia in software and developer support, its fast progress in chip design and production makes it a strong contender in China.

The situation is complicated. U.S. restrictions have limited Nvidia’s ability to sell its best chips in China, but they have also encouraged innovation and investment in China’s semiconductor sector. Huawei’s success in making competitive AI chips could be a major turning point, not just for the company but also for China’s overall tech goals.

In summary, Nvidia’s export limits have inadvertently boosted Huawei’s AI ambitions. As Huawei develops its semiconductor skills and fills the gaps left by Nvidia in China, it is set to become an important player in the global AI chip market.

The next few months will be critical in deciding if Huawei can keep up its progress and compete with Nvidia’s long-term lead in AI hardware.