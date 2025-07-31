Crypto Class Actions Set to Nearly Double in 2025 as Legal Scrutiny Intensifies | cryptocurrency

Investor-led class-action lawsuits against cryptocurrency companies are expected to nearly double in 2025. This year is on track to see almost twice as many cases as in 2024.

Recent data shows that lawsuits involving crypto and artificial intelligence are rising rapidly, showing that investors and law firms are increasingly examining digital asset platforms and token issuers.

Several factors are driving this increase. First, high-profile cases in 2025 are questioning whether certain digital tokens are unregistered securities and accusing major crypto projects of misleading practices.

Unclear regulations, especially in the United States and Canada, have led investors to turn to courts for help as enforcement priorities change. Earlier dismissals of significant SEC lawsuits haven’t stopped this trend; private lawsuits have become an important way for investors to seek protection.

In just the first half of 2025, the number of crypto-related lawsuits in some key areas has already matched or exceeded total figures from last year. If this trend continues, the total number of lawsuits could nearly double, surpassing other industries like special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and COVID-19-related lawsuits.

Analysts note that the rising dollar value of claims and settlements, particularly against larger digital asset firms, shows that investors are more determined and litigation in this sector is growing.

Looking ahead, crypto companies face increased legal risks as regulatory enforcement changes. Class actions are now a major part of the legal landscape for the industry, making it harder for exchanges, token issuers, and market participants to assess risks. Overall, 2025 is likely to be a significant year for litigation in the crypto world.