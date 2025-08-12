CubeSmart prices $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2035 at 5.125% | CUBE Stock price

CubeSmart has priced $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2035, carrying a 5.125% coupon and priced at 98.656% of principal to yield 5.295% at issuance. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by CubeSmart and are expected to close on August 20, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Proceeds are earmarked to repay borrowings under the company’s unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment or repurchase of other outstanding indebtedness.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, and PNC Capital Markets are joint bookrunners, with Regions and US Bancorp as senior co-managers; additional co-managers include Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citizens JMP, Goldman Sachs, and Truist Securities.

The pricing aligns with recent self-storage REIT debt activity in the 2035 maturity bucket, reflecting sector access to intermediate-term funding at mid-5% area yields in current markets.

CubeSmart’s offering follows a period of stable operating performance and updated guidance commentary through Q2 2025, with the company emphasizing balance sheet flexibility and disciplined capital allocation in recent disclosures.

The issuance extends CubeSmart’s debt ladder while potentially lowering floating-rate exposure via revolver paydown, a move that can modestly improve interest expense visibility and liquidity runway heading into 2026–2027 maturities. Closing remains contingent on market and transactional conditions typical for public bond offerings.