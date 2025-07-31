CVS Health Surges as Q2 Earnings and Revenue Outpace Wall Street Estimates | CVS Stock price

CVS Health shares soared 3.16% to $64.31 on Thursday after the healthcare giant delivered a robust second-quarter earnings beat and issued an upgraded full-year profit forecast. The positive surprise offered a welcome boost to investor confidence, pushing the stock to its highest level in months on heavy trading volume.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 for the second quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.46 by a wide margin. Revenue climbed 8.4% year-over-year to $98.92 billion, well above consensus forecasts, as all three major operating segments—CVS Pharmacy, Caremark, and Aetna—contributed to the top-line outperformance.

Executives credited the strong results to notable gains in retail pharmacy sales and renewed momentum in the insurance business, particularly a sustained recovery at Aetna despite persistent pressure from high medical costs.

Management responded to the superior quarterly performance by raising CVS’s full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share target to $6.30–$6.40, up from a prior range of $6.00–$6.20. The company also boosted its operating cash flow guidance to at least $7.5 billion.

This marks the second consecutive quarter that CVS has raised its profit outlook, signaling ongoing resilience and effective execution amid a dynamic healthcare landscape.

The earnings report highlighted not just financial strength but also operational advances, from expanded store acquisitions in key markets to improved technological infrastructure across the retail pharmacy network. Cost-reduction efforts remain on track, with plans for further optimization announced by CEO David Joyner.

With shares up more than 45% so far this year, today’s rally underscores CVS Health’s renewed appeal to stock market participants seeking exposure to the evolving U.S. healthcare sector.

Driven by strong leadership, diversified operations, and accelerated growth in its core businesses, CVS appears well positioned to sustain its momentum into the second half of 2025.