Cynthia Rowley Partners With Airbnb (ABNB), Opening Her NYC Studio for Exclusive Fan Experience | ABNB Stock Price

CFDA designer Cynthia Rowley has teamed with Airbnb to host a limited, insider experience at her New York City studio, inviting guests to “see a side of New York they won’t find anywhere else.”

The special access event, listed as an Airbnb Experience, offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at Rowley’s creative world, including styling moments and photo opportunities guided by the designer herself.

Positioned as an immersive fashion encounter rather than an overnight stay, the experience is curated to showcase Rowley’s studio environment and design process, tapping into growing demand for creator-led, experiential bookings in marquee cultural cities like New York.

Airbnb’s listing highlights Rowley’s credentials as a brand founder and Project Runway judge, underscoring the event’s appeal to fashion enthusiasts seeking authentic, first-person access to industry figures.

Bookings are now live through Airbnb’s platform, with availability set on select dates; early materials indicate capacity is limited, aligning with the intimate nature of a working studio visit and the exclusivity that drives interest for fashion-focused travelers and locals alike. The offering advances a trend of high-profile partnerships that blend lifestyle, culture, and tourism in immersive formats, while giving designers a direct channel to engage their communities in real-world settings.

For visitors, the draw is twofold: stepping inside a CFDA designer’s workspace and experiencing a curated slice of downtown style culture, delivered by the designer herself in her home market. For Airbnb, the collaboration adds premium creative capital to its Experiences catalog, reinforcing New York as a flagship destination for fashion-savvy guests seeking credible, insider-led activities.