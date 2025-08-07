DA Davidson Reiterates Buy on Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) Stock, Sets $500 Target Amid Surging Earnings | DUOL Stock Price

DA Davidson has reaffirmed its Buy rating on Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) and set a revised price target of $500, underscoring ongoing confidence in the language-learning platform’s growth trajectory.

This decision follows Duolingo’s standout second-quarter 2025 earnings, which delivered a 41% year-over-year revenue surge to $252.3million and quarterly profits of $44.8million—figures well above Wall Street expectations. The stock responded with a sharp rally, rising more than 18% in premarket trading after the earnings announcement.

The $500 price target, lowered from a previous $600 due to broader market caution, still points to meaningful upside from recent levels. DA Davidson’s analysts highlighted Duolingo’s accelerating daily active user growth, which is tracking ahead of both consensus estimates and company guidance, as well as the company’s robust financial health and persistent outperformance on both revenue and profitability metrics.

The “Buy” rating reflects not only Duolingo’s resilience amid increased competition—such as new offerings from major tech firms—but also its ability to deliver on user monetization and expand its reach through strategic acquisitions, including a recent move into music education.

Analysts across Wall Street remain broadly bullish, citing Duolingo’s success in broadening its platform to include subjects such as math, chess, and music, and its ongoing international expansion. The company maintains an industry-high price-to-earnings ratio, signaling strong investor expectations for sustained earnings growth.