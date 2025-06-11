DAARCOMM, Berger, and ETRANZACT Gain 10% as All-Share Index Dips; GTCO Leads Value

The Nigerian equities market witnessed a mixed session on June 10, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.52%, closing at 114,017.48 points, down 599.27 points from the previous day.

This decline was primarily driven by profit-taking in heavyweight stocks such as Dangote Cement, Aradel, and MTNN, which weighed on overall market sentiment despite notable gains among select mid- and small-cap companies.

Amid the broader market pullback, DAAR Communications (DAARCOMM), Berger Paints, and ETRANZACT each surged by the daily maximum of 10%. DAARCOMM’s rally pushed its share price to ₦0.66, marking a significant rebound and positioning the stock more than 53% above its 52-week low. Berger and ETRANZACT also recorded strong buying interest, reflecting investor appetite for value opportunities outside the large-cap segment.

Trading activity was robust, with 652.6 million shares exchanged across 23,978 transactions, though this represented a sharp drop from the previous session’s unusually high volume. Market capitalization slipped below the ₦72 trillion mark, ending at ₦71.8 trillion, but remains comfortably above the ₦71 trillion threshold, signaling continued resilience in overall market value.

On the downside, RT Briscoe and John Holt were among the worst performers, falling 10% and 9.87% respectively, as investors rotated out of underperforming stocks.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) stood out as the session’s value leader, maintaining strong momentum with its share price touching a new 52-week high of ₦71.50 before closing at ₦70.90. GTCO’s robust trading volume and consistent gains underscore its status as one of the market’s most actively traded and valuable stocks, with a year-to-date return of nearly 23% and a market capitalization of ₦2.39 trillion.

Despite the day’s dip in the All-Share Index, the Nigerian market’s year-to-date performance remains positive at +10.78%. Investors continue to monitor sector rotation and the search for value plays, with DAARCOMM, Berger, and ETRANZACT’s double-digit gains highlighting opportunities even in a consolidating market environment.