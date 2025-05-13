DeFi Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: DEFT) Added to NASDAQ Composite Index

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: DEFT), a company bridging traditional capital markets with decentralized finance, has been officially added to the NASDAQ Composite Index as of May 13, 2025.

This inclusion follows the company’s recent commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “DEFT” on May 12, 2025. The move marks a significant milestone for DeFi Technologies, enhancing its visibility and accessibility to a broader spectrum of institutional and retail investors.

The addition to the NASDAQ Composite Index is a noteworthy achievement for DeFi Technologies, reflecting the company’s growing market presence and the increasing acceptance of decentralized finance within mainstream financial markets.

The company’s shares, previously quoted on the OTC Markets, will continue to be listed on the CBOE Canada and Börse Frankfurt exchanges, but the transition to Nasdaq underscores its commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and expansion.

DeFi Technologies enters the index with a robust financial position, reporting C$61.9 million (US$44.7 million) in cash, USDT, and other digital asset treasury holdings as of April 30, 2025. The company did not raise new capital as part of the Nasdaq listing, highlighting its operational strength and financial health.

Its diversified business model spans subsidiaries such as Valour Inc. (offering exchange-traded products for digital assets), Stillman Digital (a digital asset liquidity provider), Neuronomics AG (AI-powered quantitative trading strategies), and DeFi Alpha (internal arbitrage and trading division).

CEO Olivier Roussy Newton described the Nasdaq listing and index inclusion as a historic moment for both the company and the digital asset industry, emphasizing DeFi Technologies’ mission to provide equity investors with direct access to decentralized finance and innovative digital asset products.

With its addition to the NASDAQ Composite Index, DeFi Technologies is poised to benefit from increased market visibility, improved liquidity, and broader investor access, further solidifying its role as a pioneer at the intersection of traditional finance and the rapidly evolving decentralized finance sector.