DeFi Technologies Makes Strong Nasdaq Debut, Shares Jump 19.98% on First Day of Trading | DEFTF Stock

DeFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DEFT) made a Strong Debut onto the Nasdaq Capital Market on 12 May 2025, with its stock surging 19.98% in its first session. The company, which specialises in integrating traditional capital markets with decentralised finance, transitioned from the OTC Markets to Nasdaq, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The debut comes after DeFi Technologies delivered an impressive 60.71% return over the past year, underscoring robust investor interest ahead of its uplisting. The move to Nasdaq is seen as a strategic effort to enhance the company’s market visibility, increase liquidity, and provide broader access for both institutional and retail investors.

CEO Olivier Roussy Newton highlighted the listing as a pivotal achievement in DeFi Technologies’ mission to bridge the gap between conventional finance and emerging decentralised technologies.

Importantly, the company’s strong financial footing sets it apart from many new listings. As of 30 April 2025, DeFi Technologies reported C$61.9 million (US$44.7 million) in cash, USDT, and other digital asset holdings, ensuring it did not need to raise additional capital in conjunction with the Nasdaq listing. The company’s market capitalisation stands at $17.25 million, and it holds a “GREAT” Financial Health Score, reflecting prudent treasury management and regulatory compliance.

The uplisting process was completed after DeFi Technologies’ Form 40-F Registration Statement was declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company will continue to maintain its listings on CBOE Canada and Börse Frankfurt, further supporting global investor access.

Market analysts view the strong debut as a testament to growing confidence in the decentralised finance sector and DeFi Technologies’ unique positioning. The company’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and innovation is expected to attract further interest as it leverages its enhanced profile on one of the world’s premier stock exchanges.