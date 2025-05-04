Disney, Palantir, AMD and More: Stocks to Watch This Week as Fed Decision Looms

Wall Street is reacting to strong earnings reports from tech companies and insights from Warren Buffett’s annual meeting. Now, attention turns to more corporate earnings and an important decision from the Federal Reserve.

Recently, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have seen sharp increases, but there are concerns about mixed signals from consumers, ongoing inflation, and tariff issues.

Investors will be looking closely at companies like Disney, Palantir, and AMD this week, as well as the Fed’s actions, which could influence the market for months to come.

Disney: Streaming and Parks in Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings

The Walt Disney Company will share its second-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday. Analysts are mostly optimistic about Disney stock, with many recommending a “buy” and setting an average price target of $120, nearly 30% above last week’s closing price.

Revenue is expected to rise 5% year-over-year to $23.17 billion, although adjusted earnings per share may dip slightly to $1.20. Key points of interest will be the performance of Disney’s theme parks, a new cruise ship, and sports advertising revenue.

However, some analysts caution that recession risks could negatively affect advertising and park attendance later in the year. There is also concern about a potential decline in Disney+ subscribers, expected to drop to 123.7 million, continuing a trend from last quarter.

Investors will be keen to see how Disney manages economic challenges while pursuing its streaming and experiences strategy.

Palantir: AI Momentum Meets High Expectations

Palantir Technologies will release its first-quarter results after the market closes on Monday. The stock has already gained 57% in 2025, making it the top performer in the S&P 500 this year.

Analysts expect a strong quarter, with revenue projected to rise 36% to $862 million and adjusted earnings to increase 62% to $0.13 per share. Palantir has frequently exceeded expectations, but its shares have high valuations—more than 100 times sales and a PEG ratio above 8.

Any disappointing results could lead to volatility, especially since analysts see a potential decline in share price from current levels. Palantir’s report will be important to gauge whether its AI-driven contracts can keep the momentum going or if the stock’s risks are too high.

**AMD: AI Competition and Growth Prospects**

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will report its first-quarter results on Tuesday after the market closes. Expectations are high, with analysts anticipating a 30% increase in revenue to $7.13 billion and a 52% rise in earnings per share to $0.94. This would mark AMD’s fourth straight quarter of growing earnings, supported by its focus on AI chips and data center solutions. Despite this positive outlook, AMD shares have not performed as well as the Nasdaq and other semiconductor companies over the past year. Investors are cautious about execution risks and tough competition from Nvidia. The company’s updates on its AI chip strategy and competitive position will be closely watched.

Federal Reserve: Rate Decision and Market Impact

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon is a major focus. Most market participants expect the Fed to keep rates steady at 4.25%–4.50%, but many will pay close attention to Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for hints about future policy changes.

A rate cut in June is possible, and investors will analyze Powell’s comments for insights on inflation, tariffs, and the economy. The Fed’s decisions will significantly impact stocks. Recent market optimism stems from hopes for looser monetary policy.

Indications of a quicker rate cut could push the market higher, while a cautious or aggressive tone might cause more volatility.

Other Stocks and Sectors to Watch

In addition to Disney, Palantir, and AMD, many companies such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ford, Tyson Foods, Clorox, Arista Networks, Progressive, Duke Energy, Suncor, Marathon Petroleum, Ferrari, Marriott, Shopify, Coinbase, Cheniere Energy, Anheuser-Busch, ConocoPhillips, Uber, Applovin, DoorDash, Arm Holdings, and Novo Nordisk will also report earnings this week.

These results will help gauge everything from consumer spending to trends in travel, AI infrastructure, and energy. As the market approaches this crucial week, investors should prepare for potential volatility and focus on the key factors affecting each sector.

With the Fed’s decision upcoming and a new round of earnings coming, this week could shape the next chapter of the 2025 market.