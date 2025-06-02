Donald Trump Approval Rating Climbs to Two-Month High at 44% as Economy Stabilizes and Tariff Pause Calms Markets

Former President Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen to a two-month high of 44%, according to the latest national polls, as analysts point to a stabilizing U.S. economy and a temporary pause on new tariffs as key drivers behind the uptick.

The improvement comes after a period of volatility in both Trump’s polling numbers and the broader economic landscape, offering a measure of reassurance to supporters and markets alike.

The recent poll, conducted between May 23 and 26, surveyed over 1,600 U.S. adults and found that 44% approve of Trump’s job performance, up from previous weeks and marking the highest level since early April. Disapproval remains elevated at 52%, but the upward trend in approval is notable given the context of recent economic and policy developments.

Analysts attribute the increase in Trump’s approval rating to two main factors. First, the U.S. economy has shown signs of stabilization, with key indicators such as employment, consumer confidence, and inflation rates holding steady or improving. This has eased concerns among voters about the risk of recession and provided a more favorable backdrop for the administration’s policies.

Second, Trump’s decision to pause the imposition of additional tariffs—particularly those targeting key trading partners—has been well received by both business leaders and the public. The tariff pause has helped calm market jitters, reduce uncertainty for exporters and manufacturers, and signal a willingness to negotiate on trade issues. Political analysts note that the move has been especially popular among moderate and independent voters, who had previously expressed concerns about the economic fallout of escalating trade tensions.

Despite the improvement, Trump’s approval rating remains below the historical average for presidents at this stage in their tenure, and disapproval continues to outpace approval by a significant margin. However, the latest data suggest that economic stability and pragmatic policy adjustments can still move the needle on public opinion—even in a highly polarized environment.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Trump’s approval ratings will be closely watched by both parties as a barometer of voter sentiment and a potential factor in shaping campaign strategies. For now, the recent gains reflect a cautious optimism among Americans that the administration’s current approach is yielding positive results.