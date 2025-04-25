Trump 2028: Donald Trump Selling 2028 Election Merchandise Despite Term Limit

The Trump Organisation has started selling merchandise with “Trump 2028” on it, suggesting that Donald Trump might run for president again. This comes even though the 22nd Amendment prevents a president from serving more than two terms.

The items for sale include red hats costing $50 and T-shirts for $36, featuring slogans like “Rewrite the Rules,” which adds to the speculation about Trump’s plans.

Trump 2028

Many see this merchandise sale as a way to energise Trump’s supporter base and challenge traditional rules. Trump has not dismissed the idea of a third term, saying in a recent interview that he is “not joking” about it and that there are “methods” to make it happen. However, experts believe it’s very unlikely due to the difficult process needed to change the Constitution.

Selling “Trump 2028” merchandise fits into a larger strategy to market Trump’s political brand, which has effectively attracted attention and mobilised supporters, even if the constitutional issues remain. Eric Trump, one of Trump’s sons, has promoted the new hat on his Instagram story.

Some of Trump’s supporters are hopeful about his chances for a third term. Former adviser Steve Bannon believes Trump will run and win again in 2028, although he didn’t explain how Trump would get around the constitutional limits. This merchandise sale highlights the ongoing conflict between Trump’s goals and the laws that set presidential term limits in the U.S.

As the 2028 election gets closer, the “Trump 2028” merchandise serves as a reminder of Trump’s strong political brand and the challenges it brings to established political norms. While it’s unclear if a third term is truly possible, the way these products are marketed continues to engage both fans and critics, keeping Trump at the centre of American political conversations.