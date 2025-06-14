Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Callum Turner: Pop Star Details Romantic Proposal and Future Plans

Dua Lipa, has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The announcement, made during an exclusive interview with British Vogue, marks a significant personal milestone for the 29-year-old singer and her 35-year-old fiancé, who have captivated fans with their relationship since early 2024.

Lipa revealed that Turner, recognized for his performances in major film and television projects such as “Fantastic Beasts” and “Masters of the Air,” proposed with a custom-designed engagement ring. The singer described the ring as a perfect reflection of her personality, noting that Turner collaborated closely with her sister and closest friends to ensure every detail resonated with her style and preferences.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” Lipa shared, emphasizing the thoughtfulness behind the gesture and the deep understanding between the couple.

The engagement, while long-rumored among fans, was only officially confirmed after months of public speculation. Observant followers first noticed a diamond ring on Lipa’s finger last Christmas, but the couple remained private about their plans until now.

Lipa expressed her excitement about the new chapter in her life, describing the decision to grow old together as “a really special feeling.” She admitted that, despite never having previously fantasized about weddings, she is now imagining what she might wear and how she might celebrate her future nuptials.

Both Lipa and Turner are currently focused on their professional commitments, which has led them to postpone setting a wedding date. Lipa is in the midst of her Radical Optimism World Tour, which is set to conclude in Mexico later this year.

Meanwhile, Turner is filming for upcoming projects, including a highly anticipated Apple TV series. The couple has made it clear that they are savoring this period of their engagement and are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

The news of their engagement has generated widespread excitement among fans and media outlets alike. Lipa and Turner’s relationship, which began after being introduced at a London restaurant, has been characterized by public displays of affection, romantic gestures, and a shared love for literature and the arts. Their journey from dating to engagement has been closely watched, with their every appearance together sparking admiration and support.

In summary, Dua Lipa’s confirmation of her engagement to Callum Turner is not only a personal triumph but also a newsworthy event for fans and the entertainment industry.

The couple’s focus on authenticity, thoughtful planning, and mutual respect sets a positive example, reinforcing their status as one of the most admired pairs in contemporary pop culture. As they look ahead to building a life together, the world eagerly awaits further updates on their journey.