EA FC 25 leaks: Eduardo Camavinga is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

With the arrival of FUTTIES Team 5 in Ultimate Team, a new leak suggests that Eduardo Camavinga will be included as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) or objective player. The French midfielder has not seen many upgraded items in FUT this year, so this addition will be exciting for players.

Camavinga plays an important role at Real Madrid and can fill multiple positions. His skills are well represented in the game, as he has had strong items in past FIFA versions. This leaked FUTTIES item could be his first top-tier version in EA FC 25.

Camavinga previously received a 91-rated item in the NumeroFUT promo in EA FC 25. It was his only upgrade this year, making the FUTTIES version a highly anticipated addition.

The leaked FUTTIES SBC or objective item may allow him to play as a midfielder or a left-back, similar to his previous item, but with even better stats and abilities.

According to the leak, Camavinga’s FUTTIES item will be rated 98 overall with the following key stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 93

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 95

Physicality: 98

He might also have useful PlayStyles that enhance his performance, like Rapid+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+, and Anticipate+. These traits will improve his speed, passing, and defending, making him a strong defensive player in the game.

Real Madrid is a popular club, and its players often receive powerful versions in Ultimate Team. Including Eduardo Camavinga in the FUTTIES Team 5 promo will make the event even more exciting, especially with his availability through an SBC or objective.